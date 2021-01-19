Kourtney Kardashian References Drake While Lounging Beachside

Kourtney Kardashian is pretty much the queen of posting stunning beach-ready shots on Instagram. In her latest post, Kardashian even referenced one of Drake's catchy lyrics in her caption. Of course, as her fans are well aware, it's not the only gorgeous, beachy snap that she's posted on Instagram lately.

On Monday, Kardashian posted a photo of herself relaxing in a lounge chair while holding a large seashell to her head, playing around with the item as if it were a phone. In the snap, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star appeared to wear a bathing suit with a "J'Adore Dior" top over it. The mom-of-three sought out some help from Drake when it came to her caption, as she included a play on the lyrics from the rapper's "Hotline Bling" track. She captioned the photo with the pun-filled, "You used to call me on my shell phone."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash)

Even though the COVID-19 pandemic has had a major effect on traveling, Kardashian has still managed to travel to some tropical locations over the past few months. On Instagram, the reality star has posted snaps from her Cabo getaway to her night time excursions on the beach. If you want to check out even more of Kardashian's stunning snaps, check out some of her best swimwear looks below.