Kourtney Kardashian Wears Sunglasses Inside as She Rocks New Year's Eve Mini Dress

Kourtney Kardashian ended the year on an incredibly fashionable note. On Instagram, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted some photos from her low-key New Year's celebration. Kardashian's post comes a few days after she dispelled pregnancy rumors, which were first sparked after she posted snaps from her Cabo getaway.

For New Year's Eve, Kardashian donned a black mini dress and matching black heels. Even though she was spending the holiday indoors, the reality star also donned a pair of sunglasses to complete her high-fashion look. Kardashian noted that stylist Dani Michelle put together the look, as she tagged her directly in the photo. In her caption, the 41-year-old wrote what she'd like to have for a drink to ring in the New Year, as she told her followers that she'd have a "tequila on the rocks with lime."

As previously mentioned, Kardashian's latest post comes several days after she was tasked with clarifying pregnancy rumors. She previously shared a series of photos that displayed her wearing a bright pink bikini. The comments section for the post was soon flooded with fans asking the reality star whether she was expecting her fourth child (Kardashian shares three children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — with her ex, Scott Disick). Kardashian's longtime friend Sarah Howard then took to the comments in order to joke about the pregnancy rumors. Howard wrote, "Let's have a baby!" Kardashian then joked, "[Sarah] get me pregnant."

Earlier this year, Kardashian opened up about what it's like to deal with trolls commenting on her body. In a video posted to the official Poosh channel back in May, the mom-of-three explained that blocking out the negative comments is "easier said than done." However, she's dedicated to not letting all of that negativity phase her.

"I commented back and said, 'This is the shape of my body. I gained a few pounds over this quarantine time, and I love my body and I'm proud of my shape and I'm obviously posting it and this is the shape of my body,'" she said at the time. "I don't think I look pregnant at all. We're all shaped differently and that's my body and I'm proud of it, so that's how I respond to the negative comments. It's not always easy." Kardashian added, "Sometimes I can be more sarcastic, but I think 'kill them with kindness' is my motto and try not to let those comments affect you, and if they do and you know that then don't look at comments."