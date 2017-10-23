Kourtney Kardashian Wishes Fans ‘Sweet Dreams’ With Snapshot From Bed

Like the majority of her family, Kourtney Kardashian is an avid user of social media, using various platforms to give fans a peek into her life.

On Sunday night, the reality personality was at it again, sharing an Instagram shot of herself lying in bed.

“Sweet dreams,” she captioned the moment.

The snap came after the most recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which featured a sneak peek of next week’s episode that saw the mom of three involved in some drama with ex Scott Disick. In the clip, Kardashian details Disick’s negative reaction toward her dating again.

“He’s threatening me now,” she tells sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian. “He goes, ‘You better watch your back.’”

“This is not going to end well,” Kim responds.

Kourtney is currently dating model Younes Bendjima, and the pair were recently spotted in Paris during Fashion Week.

During Sunday’s episode, Kourtney also expressed concern about Disick’s health after sister Kendall Jenner asked her about a girl Disick had been photographed with.

“I don’t know who she is, but she’s not really concerning to me,” she said. “I’m really just concerned with his health. I keep hearing that he’s out of control, people have [told] me he’s not going to make it for his birthday if he continues like this.”

“It’s kind of like the same scenario, once again,” she added. “I feel helpless because I don’t always know what to do because it’s been so many years of trying. It’s just stressful because he is my kids’ father.”

“I want him to be happy and healthy,” she told Khloé. “But I don’t think I need to sacrifice my own happiness.”

