Kourtney Kardashian Glows During Visit to Travis Barker at The Studio

Kourtney Kardashian and blink-182's Travis Barker are one of the most unexpected new couples of 2021, going Instagram official on February 16. Kardashian posted a picture of their hands with the simple caption "when friends become lovers [red heart emoji]," drawing a collective "awwwww" from her followers. Since then, the couple has become more demonstrative about their love on social media.

Barker shared a love note from Kardashian on his Instagram stories. "To lots of fun and adventures," the note read. "May we destroy each other completely. Love, Kourtney." The latest bit of beginning-of-a-relationship bliss is a post that Kardashian shared on Instagram as she watches Barker perform in the studio. While Barker doesn't feature in the photo, his drum set does, so it's not difficult to connect the dots. It's safe to say that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is smitten if the look on her face is any indication.

Kardashian and Barker have been friends and neighbors for a long time, with Barker even making occasional appearances on Keeping Up With The Kardashians over the years. Their romantic relationship developed from their extended friendship, and Kardashian didn't see it coming. "She feels very fortunate. She loves spending time with Travis," a source told People. "Travis has liked her for a while. He's liked her for a long time and she just got more open to the idea. He's a good guy and a really great dad. Her family and friends all really like him. Their kids all get along too, which is sweet."

The couple apparently has "so much in common" and they bonded over their similar home lives in Calabasas, CA. "Kourtney and Travis have been spending a lot of time together, but they're taking their time and trying not to move too fast. No one is surprised by their relationship," a source told Us Weekly. "They have big modern families [and they] both are dedicated to their kids. They come from these modern families with modern relationships. Both of their families are supportive. It's still very new, but they are both very excited by how easy it all has been."

The couple has been dating since the end of 2020, and are excited to see where it goes. "It's been very low-key," a source told E! News in January. "They are a really good match, and Kourtney's entire family already loves Travis. They have been neighbors and great friends for years, and it just recently turned romantic."