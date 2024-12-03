Award-Winning Pop Star Gets Engaged: Congrats to Mabel

British singer Mabel’s hit “Ring Ring” has taken on new meaning as the pop star received a dazzling diamond of her own in a surprise London gallery proposal. On Nov. 20, the “Don’t Call Me Up” hitmaker, 28, said yes to music executive Preye Crooks during an elaborate engagement at Colnaghi Gallery in Mayfair, London, England. Crooks, son of Spurs legend Garth Crooks, orchestrated a romantic scene with candles and rose petals before surprising his bride-to-be with 70 of their closest friends and family, according to The Sun.

“Thank you God. Thank you thank you thank you All praise to the most high for creating you,” Mabel shared on Instagram, later adding, “So many people involved in this surprise. I’m still in shock and in a love bubble so words aren’t the easiest RN.” The singer also thanked “the parents, the aunties, the uncles, my sisters… all our friends <3.”

The celebration turned into a family affair, with Mabel’s pop star mother, Neneh Cherry, music producer father, Cameron McVey, and cousin, broadcaster Miquita Oliver, joining Crooks’ parents, Garth and Funkazi, for the champagne-filled evening. “Mabel is over the moon and has a gigantic diamond ring on her finger to show off,” a source told The Sun. “Preye had candles and rose petals everywhere to propose, and after she said yes, their nearest and dearest came out to surprise her and celebrate. There was free-flowing champagne and she looked overjoyed. There were lots of happy tears.”

One of the guests shared a touching tribute on TikTok: “Whenever you spoke about her, I knew you really loved her. It was very clear from the start, just how deeply you felt for her,” they wrote. “With any and everything you did, you put her first and I learnt a lot from you in that sense and I’m blessed to have seen your relationship blossom and flourish. To happily ever after for you both.”

The couple, who have been dating since 2021, have kept their relationship relatively private, though hints of their romance appeared in Mabel’s recent track “Chat” with lyrics like “You adore me, I adore ya.” It’s a far cry from her earlier hits about relationship struggles, including “Don’t Call Me Up” and “Boyfriend.”

The engagement capped off a busy week for the singer, who attended the Wicked premiere on Nov. 18 and supported her mother’s audiobook launch for A Thousand Threads the following evening before her own special moment. Dressed in blush pink, Mabel showed off her stunning diamond ring during the celebration.