Kourtney Kardashian Has a Fresh Relationship Aside from Travis Barker in Latest Photo

Kourtney Kardashian shared a throwback photo of herself with her fans that showed her eating some bread on a boat as she traveled around the Mediterranean in a two-pieced, nude bathing suit. In the picture, she poked fun at a moment in time when her younger sister Kylie Jenner called her out in a joking way on their hit reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but she simply replied by telling her sister she was enjoying her bread instead. Using the caption, "I don't know what's going on, so I'm just appreciating my bread."

Several of her followers took to the comment section as they quickly took to the joke. One person wrote, "queen of comedy," while someone else said, "Kourtney what the f— are you on?" alluding to what Jenner asked in the Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode. Several others posted laughing face emojis while a handful gushed over her body, with one even referring to the mom-of-three as an "icon."

Kardashian hasn't been shy about showing off her toned physique. In fact, in one of her more recent posts, she shared a photo of her wrapped around her boyfriend, Travis Barker, as the two were kissing; however, it was her body that so many people couldn't take their eyes off of. Once again in a two-pieced bathing suit, except her backside was more exposed due to it being a thonged bottom. Since the two went public with their relationship, they haven't been hiding their affection for one another. Both have taken to social media to share their individual memories with one another with their millions of followers, and fans are gushing as hard as they are.

The two went public with their relationship two days after Valentine's Day when the reality star posted a photo of the couple holding hands in a car. While she did not tag the Blink 182 drummer, fans assumed it was him because of all of his tattoos and there had been rumors they were more than friends. For several years, onlookers wondered if they were involved romantically, but neither one of them ever said they were in a relationship and sources said they were just friends. During the summer of 2020, fans thought Kardashian may be getting back together with her ex Scott Disick after they were sharing a number of photos online that showed they were spending a lot more time together than usual. Now it appears Kardashian is happier than ever with her new beau and fans are here for it.