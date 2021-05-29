Travis Barker Seemingly Shades Scott Disick's Girlfriend Amelia Amid Kourtney Kardashian Romance

✖

The drama continues with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian and their exes. Ever since the duo got together, there has been an undercurrent of shade from their exes Scott Disick and Shanna Moakler, and vice versa. In the latest bit of snark, Barker liked a comment disparaging Disick and his new girlfriend, 19-year-old Amelia Gray Hamlin.

Kardashian, Barker, Disick, and Hamlin allegedly met up for dinner at Nobu in Malibu, and a Kardashian-Jenner fan account shared the tip from celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi, and fans were quick to sound off in the comments. "It’s so odd to me like what does a 2001 baby have to do w these grown ass people i know that dinner was awkward as hell," wrote one, and InTouch reports that Barker liked the comment.

Kardashian and Barker have made it clear that they are in it for the long haul, which has allegedly made Disick, who shares three children with the reality star, "uncomfortable." "Scott has really distanced himself from Kourtney recently," a source told E! News. "Of course, they are still cordial when it comes to the kids, but they aren't hanging out as much or doing things as a family. The communication has become strictly about the kids."

Although Disick has moved on with Hamlin, he has trouble offering Kardashian the opportunity to do the same. "It's uncomfortable for Scott to see Kourtney in a serious relationship, although he knew this day would come," the source continued. "He is glad she is happy, but it's definitely been hard on him. He doesn't like to bring it up and it's a weird convo for him. At one point, the family was really encouraging Scott and Kourtney to try the relationship again and it's a bit of an eye-opener for him, that it's truly never going to happen."

"He is trying to adjust and be a grown-up about it, but seeing Kourtney get so serious with someone so quickly is not easy—especially someone they have known for so long," the source posited. "Scott has never been comfortable seeing Kourtney with guys, but this feels different."