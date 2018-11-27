Kourtney Kardashian Ditches Her Clothes for ‘GQ’ Photo Shoot: ‘I Am Very Comfortable in My Own Skin’

Kourtney Kardashian stripped down for GQ Mexico, baring it all in her latest magazine cover shoot.

The 39-year-old mom of three showed off her sexy side for the cover of GQ Mexico‘s December/January issue, appearing in various outfits — and then, none at all.

In the cover photo, shot by famed photographer Michael Schwartz, she appeared in a form-fitting white bodysuit, but in another shot she donned a black sweater pulled up to reveal her bare backside.

In another, she posted totally nude while lying on the ground, showing off her booty and cleavage. A final sexy shot showed her sitting with her back to the camera, peering over her shoulder and covering her breast with her hand.

“I am very comfortable in my own skin and I think it is important to show positive images of our body,” she told the magazine.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who shares her three children, Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3, with ex Scott Disick, recently went through a breakup with 25-year-old model Younes Bendjima, and dished to the magazine about who she’d like to eventually end up with.

“It is very important that my partner has confidence in himself, that he knows who he his, so he does not have to be showing anything to anyone. He also has to be understanding, and accept me as I am. If there is not that, it does not work,” she said.

The scantily clad photos came just days after Kardashian shut down a fan on Instagram wondering if she was pregnant because she was resting her hand on her stomach in a family Thanksgiving video.

“Is Kourt pregnant?” the fan asked in the comments section of the post.

Kardashian replied jokingly, “No, but how good does my arm look in that last photo?” in reference to the final image in sister Kendall Jenner’s post that showed Kardashian loading up her plate of food.

The Thanksgiving post was one of many for the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Kardashian shared a heartfelt post on Turkey Day posing with Disick and their kids in their pajamas. “I woke up this morning in bed with my children, in the same house as my sisters (minus [Khloe]… I miss you), my brothers, the father of my kids, my mommy, my grandma, my nieces and nephew. I feel beyond grateful. Happy Thanksgiving,” she wrote.

In interviews, Kardashian has mentioned that she hasn’t ruled out having another child. “I think the thought is always in the back of my mind,” she told E! News in August. “Never say never.”

In a recent episode of KUWTK, Kim Kardashian told friend Larsa Pippen that Disick wants another kid with Kardashian.

“Scott just texted me that he wants to have another baby … with Kourtney. I think he just wants one more… And she wants one more,” Kim said. She later suggested in vitro fertilization.

“If she’s gonna have another baby why don’t the just have one together?” she said in the clip. “Even if they’re not together… I think that I do hold on to this, like, hope of Kourtney and Scott just because I’m so used to them being together.”