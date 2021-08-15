Kourtney Kardashian Debuts Short New Hairstyle Following 'Chop Chop' Post

✖

Kourtney Kardashian set Instagram ablaze on Saturday with her new short haircut –– further proving her "least interesting one to look at" critique false. The reality TV alum shared a collection of selfies showing off her new do while sporting some black joggers and a matching crop top to go with her signature black locks. Plenty of her followers showered the post with praise in the comment section, but the hairstyle was most obviously a hit with her current boyfriend Travis Barker.

The drummer responded to the new look, telling Kardashian in the comments, "you’re perfect." Other celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Stassie Karanikolaou left messages saying that the haircut was "soooo cute" and sharing a myriad of heart and smiling face emojis. Model Winnie Harlow reacted to the pic, which currently has over 1.7 million likes saying, "now that’s a bob."

The new photo set comes after the Kardashian shared a topless bathrobe picture with Barker as they spent "10 days together in quarantine." She shared another photo set revealing that she had also cut some of her long locks short. Though, not as short as this summer bob. The Wednesday haircut revealed that her hair was still mid-chest length. She also posted a few snapshots of the kids hanging out in the background and showed fans some of their other activities which included making s'mores, catching up on some new television shows, as well as getting close to nature showcasing a few images of beautiful sunsets and bouquets of flowers. Barker commented on the post gushing, "10 days with you." It remains unclear if the two were in isolation because of possible covid exposure, though they have been doing a fair share of traveling over the last few months.

Kardashian and Barker have been a public item since January, though they didn't confirm the relationship until February. With the couple's frequent showings of PDA and even an "I Love You" tattoo performed by Kardashian on Barker, many have speculated that wedding bells might be in the couple's future soon. Though, the couple has shut down those rumors and continues to have a good time on social media.