Kourtney Kardashian Goes Topless in New Haircut Photo With Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian is making the most of her time in quarantine with boyfriend Travis Barker. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum teased a new haircut courtesy of the Blink-182 drummer in a new shot shared to Instagram Wednesday. In the photo, Kardashian poses in front of the bathroom mirror while sitting on the floor in an open black robe. You can see her freshly trimmed hair covering her chest and also showing off Barker's skill with the scissors.

A chunk of her long hair on the floor is also included in the photo gallery, which chronicles the time Kardashian and Barker have spent together in isolation, although they haven't clarified if this is because of COVID exposure. "Ten days of quarantine …," Kardashian captioned the shots, with Barker commenting a heart emoji and "10 days with you."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash)

Also included in their time together was plenty of TV time. Kardashian shared images of a TV screen showing HBO's Mare of Easttown and the NBC drama Manifest, now streaming on Netflix, as well as a bouquet of flowers, s'mores by a fire pit and an enviable sunset shot. The Poosh founder also shared a sweet photo of two of her kids Reign, 6, and Penelope, 9, peering in through the glass door to say hello to their mom from outside. Kardashian shares those two, plus son Maso, 11, with ex Scott Disick.

Kardashian and Barker have been loved up since January, making their relationship Instagram official in February. The couple has long been friends, but took their relationship romantic at the beginning of the year, moving quickly into rumors of an upcoming engagement. The two have certainly not shied away from PDA, with Barker even letting Kardashian tattoo "I love you" on his arm. The reality personality shared the shot to her Instagram in May with the caption, "I tattoo." In April, Barker made his relationship with Kardashian even more permanent, tattooing her last name over his heart.