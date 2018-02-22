Kodak Black Claims He Used Fake Guns and Marijuana in Instagram Video

Rapper Kodak Black claims that the guns and marijuana seen in an Instagram video he made were fake.

The weapons and illegal substances instigated a police raid on his home that resulted in Black being charged with multiple violations, per The Blast.

Black and his lawyer are arguing that he uses fake guns and drug to make music videos and therefore the weapons and drug charges should be dropped since there is no way to prove the ones seen in his social media video are real.

A judge did drop some charges against the rapper, including possession of a firearm, grand theft of a firearm, and child neglect.

However, the “Tunnel Vision” rapper’s legal team is hoping to get the other charges dropped as well, saying that even if the guns and drugs were real, they could very easily belong to someone else since Black has had other people stay at his home.

Black isn’t the only hip-hop star to find himself on the opposite side of the law lately, as it has been reported that the rapper and hip-hop mogul Master P is attempting to dodge $1.5 million in tax debt.

According to a separate report from The Blast, the IRS believe that Master P, whose real name is Percy Miller, is refusing to pay what they claim he owes and they have hit him with a federal tax lien in California.

The breakdown reveals that the “Make ‘Em Say Uhh” rapper owes taxes from 2004 ($1,199,769.48), 2005 ($305,245.73) and 2008 ($4,447.50) for a whopping total of $1,509,462.71 in unpaid taxes, per documents obtained by the outlet.

If Master P does not pay up soon the IRS is threatening to begin the process of seizing his property and assets in order to collect on the debt.

At this time, the No Limit Records founder does not appear to have publicly commented on the reports.

Interestingly, DMX went through something similar in 2017. Back in July, he was arrested and charged with “tax fraud” and then in November, he pleaded guilty to one count of “tax evasion” in court.

Reportedly, the Yonkers rapper was creating accounts in other people’s names and paying personal expenses mostly in cash in order to evade taxes.

Page Six reports that in his hearing, Judge Jed Rakoff had a difficult time getting the rapper to admit guilt.

“No one can plead guilty in this court if they don’t recognize that at the time they were purposefully evading their taxes,” Judge Rakoff chided. “You knew you had an obligation to pay taxes, right?”

“Yes, your honor,” the 46-year-old responded. Having now copped a plea deal, the prosecutors are reportedly recommending a sentence that lands right around the five-year mark.

DMX was taken into custody after turning himself in and went before a judge the following day. The charges were brought against him by the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York and by the Internal Revenue Service.

The rapper was initially charged with 14 counts, including “one count of corruptly endeavoring to obstruct and impede the due administration of Internal Revenue Laws, one count of evasion of payment of income taxes, six counts of evasion of assessment of income tax liability, and six counts of failure to file a U.S. individual income tax return.”

He was also accused of “filing a false affidavit in U.S. Bankruptcy Court” which listed his income as “unknown” for multiple years.