KISS’ Paul Stanley Has COVID-19 for the Second Time

KISS frontman Paul Stanley has revealed that he has COVID-19 for the second time. Taking to Instagram, the legendary rocker shared the news alongside a smiling selfie. “My Omicron face! Yup. My entire family has it. I’m tired and have sniffles,” he wrote. “Most of my family have absolutely no symptoms. Do as you choose. I’m so glad I’m vaccinated.”

Stanley first tested positive for COVID-19 back in August. After the news had emerged about Stanley’s condition, the singer took to Twitter to clear up some rumors. “PEOPLE!!! I am fine! I am not in ICU!” he exclaimed. “My heart allows me to do 26 miles a day on my bike! I don’t know where this came from but it’s absolute nonsense.” He later added, “A Full Press Release Will Be Issued Shortly about upcoming KISS shows. I had been sick with flu-like symptoms and was tested repeatedly and was negative. As of late this afternoon I tested positive. The crew, staff and band have all tested negative once again. More to follow.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The first show to be canceled was in Pennsylvania, which the band issued an announcement about after Stanley’s first diagnosis in August. “Tonight’s #KISS show at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, PA is unfortunately postponed due to Paul Stanley testing positive for COVID,” the statement read. “More information about show dates will be made available ASAP. Everyone on the entire tour, both band and crew, are fully vaccinated.” The group later revealed that their show in Raleigh, North Carolina, was canceled as well, but that they were in the process of getting it rescheduled.

Stanley’s bandmate Gene Simmons later provided an update on the singer’s status, while speaking to TMZ. Simmons shared that Stanley wasn’t feeling too great but that he was expected to be fine since he previously got the coronavirus vaccine. He went on to urge everyone else to do the same.

According to Simmons, Stanley started to lose his voice and also felt very tired. As a precaution, the band and crew got tested and Stanley’s came back positive. Stanley quarantined for 10 days, and everyone else in the KISS camp quarantined for a period of time until they determined there were no more positive tests. This situation meant that KISS had to cancel some shows on their End of the Road tour. Simmons clarified they will work to reschedule any show they miss.