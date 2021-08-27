Paul Stanley of KISS Has COVID-19, Speaks out on ICU Rumors

✖

KISS frontman Paul Stanley tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the group to postpone a concert in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, Thursday night. Stanley, 69, broke the news on Twitter, insisting that he was not taken to an intensive care unit. Stanley had "flu-like symptoms" and tested negative until late Thursday. KISS is now on its End of the Road tour, which the band has billed as their last tour ever.

"PEOPLE!!! I am fine! I am not in ICU! My heart allows me to do 26 miles a day on my bike! I don’t know where this came from but it’s absolute nonsense," Stanley tweeted late Thursday. In a follow-up message, he said the band would release a full statement. "I had been sick with flu-like symptoms and was tested repeatedly and was negative. As of late this afternoon I tested positive," Stanley wrote. "The crew, staff, and band have all tested negative once again."

As Stanley promised, the group released a full statement on its Instagram page, confirming the Burgettstown show at The Pavillion at Star Lake was postponed because of the singer's positive test. The date has not been rescheduled yet.

The band and everyone who works with them has been fully vaccinated, according to the group's statement. "The band and their crew have operated in a bubble independently to safeguard everyone as much as possible at each show and in between shows," the band's statement reads. "The tour also has a COVID safety protocol officer on staff full-time that is ensuring everyone is closely following all CDC guidelines." KISS' next show is scheduled for the Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek in Raleigh, North Carolina on Saturday, but the statement didn't confirm if that show will still happen.

KISS' End of the Road World Tour began in January 2019. The tour was put on hold in March 2020 at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic and finally resumed on Aug. 18. The sixth leg of the tour is scheduled to end in early October, with the group then heading to Australia in November. They also have a Las Vegas residency planned for December, January 2022, and February 2022. KISS even has dates in Latin America and Europe scheduled through July 2022.

"Some of the later [concerts] are gonna be jaw-dropping," Gene Simmons teased in a 95.5 KLOS interview in December. "You can't imagine what we've got planned — like, beyond… I said, 'No. We can really do that?' They said, 'Yup. Yup.' The political people said we can play there. And so there's gonna be stuff that's just gonna make you go, 'That's the coolest.'"