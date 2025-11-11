KISS Guitarist Ace Frehley Cause of Death Revealed

Last month, the legendary KISS guitarist Ace Frehley passed away at 74 years old just a few short weeks after being hospitalized for a fall.

Now, his cause of death has been revealed.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A new report from TMZ confirms that the rock legend died as a result of blunt trauma from the fall and his death was accidental. According to a medical examiner’s report in New Jersey, Frehley suffered a skull fracture, a subdural hematoma (internal bleeding of the brain), and a stroke. His cause of death was pending until now as the state was first performing a toxicology report.

The report continues to mention that doctors performed a procedure on Frehley to fix the subdural hematoma, but the surgery was unsuccessful.

Frehley, who founded KISS alongside Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, and Peter Criss, is the first founding member of the group to die.

After his death, Simmons and Stanley released a joint statement honoring his memory.

“We are devastated by the passing of Ace Frehley,” Simmons and Stanley wrote in their joint statement. “He was an essential and irreplaceable rock soldier during some of the most formative foundational chapters of the band and its history. He is and will always be a part of KISS’s legacy. Our thoughts are with Jeanette, Monique and all those who loved him, including our fans around the world.”