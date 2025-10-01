KISS Legend Hospitalized

It’ll be a while before one of KISS’s founding members can rock and roll all night again.

Last Friday, guitarist Ace Frehley’s tour manager John Ostrosky (also known as John Ostronomy) shared a post on social media revealing the rocker was forced to cancel a performance after falling down.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Dear Rock Soldiers, Ace had a minor fall in his studio, resulting in a trip to the hospital. He is fine, but against his wishes, his doctor insists that he refrain from travel at this time,” he wrote. “As a result, he is forced to cancel his performance at the Antelope Valley Fair in Lancaster, California on Friday, September 26th.”

“Please go to the fair to support his friends in Quiet Riot and Vixen, and Ace looks forward to continuing on his tour and finishing work on his next album, Origins Vol. 4,” he continued.

Last month, Frehley announced he declined to join his former KISS bandmates at their upcoming reunion this November in Las Vegas.

“They asked me and I declined,” Frehley told the publication. “There’s no way I’m gonna be involved with that, you know? Their biggest mistake is that they should have done that at Madison Square Garden, not in Las Vegas in a 5000-seater, or whatever it is.”

He shared that he’s “having too much fun doing my own thing” and “maybe, I’ll eventually get inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist.”