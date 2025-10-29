Why KISS Legend Ace Frehley’s Cause of Death Is Still Under Investigation

KISS guitarist Ace Frehley’s official cause of death has yet to be determined as a New Jersey medical examiner is now investigating his death, TMZ reports. The rocker passed away last week following a tragic fall.

A rep for the Morris County Medical Examiner told the media outlet that an autopsy was not performed on Frehley. However, a toxicology report has been ordered.

The results are expected to take an estimated two weeks to come back. Ace was placed on life support after being hospitalized with a brain bleed after suffering a brain bleed in the studio weeks before. His family made the heartbreaking decision to remove him from the ventilator, which was assisting in his breathing.

Ace was a founding member of KISS, alongside Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, and Peter Criss. He was a member of the band from 1973 to 1982. He would leave the group amid infighting. He now holds a bittersweet place in rock history as the first original member of KISS to pass. At the time of his death, Ace was 74.

The band suffered another loss when their longtime security guard, Danny Francis died just weeks after Ace’s death. Stanley confirmed the news of his death in an X post on Sunday, Oct. 26. “Danny Francis, my dear friend, assistant and so much more for 30 years of tours and life has died after a brutal fight with liver cancer,” he wrote, sharing a photo of Francis. “He was loved by Erin and all my children and his kindness was given to everyone he came in contact with. My condolences to his entire family.”

In the 1980s, Francis began working with KISS and served as head of security for many years. He also worked with the likes of Paul McCartney, Led Zeppelin, Paul Rodgers, Bon Jovi and Cher as security.