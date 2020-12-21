Ryan Reynolds Praises Those Staying in for Christmas Amid Ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic

✖

Ryan Reynolds is applauding those making difficult decisions to keep themselves and others safe amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. On Saturday, as he took to his Instagram Story to reveal how he will be spending the holidays, the Deadpool actor and father of three offered a bit of praise for those adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.

In a text post shared with his followers, Reynolds said, "my hat's off to so many others" opting to stay in rather than travel for Christmas, something that is being encouraged by health professionals in an effort to slow the spread of the virus. Reynolds also revealed that he will be doing the same. The actor shares three daughters – Inez, 4, James, 6, and 14-month-old Betty – with wife Blake Lively, and he said they will all be celebrating at home away from those they would otherwise surround themselves with for the merry occasion. Admitting that "it sucks," E! News reports he wrote, "my kids won't see their grandparents this year for Christmas. Or friends or aunts and uncles."

Reynolds' decision to have a more low key holiday comes amid calls for people to only celebrate with those in their households. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Dec. 11 released its guidelines for holiday celebrations and small gatherings amid the pandemic, which has resulted in more than 317,000 deaths in the United States. Fearing another surge in cases following Christmas, the CDC advises people to hold virtual celebrations or to only celebrate with those in their household, as doing so "posts the lowest risk for spread." The CDC notes that gatherings with family members or others who are from different households "pose varying levels of risk. The CDC also states that those who have tested positive for the virus or been exposed to the virus should not "participate in any in-person gatherings." People at increased risk for severe illness, meanwhile, should also "avoid in-person gatherings with people who do not live in your household." Dr. Henry Walke, the CDC's COVID-19 incident manager, said during a news briefing, "the best thing for Americans to do in the upcoming holiday season is to stay at home and not travel."

Reynolds and his family are not the only ones opting to adhere to these guidelines. In fact, even the British royal family is choosing to celebrate Christmas with coronavirus safety precautions in mind. Queen Elizabeth forewent her typical stay at her Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, instead choosing to "spend Christmas quietly in Windsor" alongside husband Prince Philip. A typical Christmas would see the Queen and her husband joined at Sandringham by dozens of family members.