Dozens of Kids Possibly Exposed to Coronavirus After Taking Photos With COVID-Positive Mr. and Mrs. Claus

Dozens of kids were possibly exposed to coronavirus, after having their photos taken with a Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus who turned out to be COVID-positive. According to CBS News, the possible exposure took place in Georgia, where the Long County Chamber of Commerce's annual Christmas parade employed the couple to greet children and have their pictures taken with them. According to a statement from Long County officials, around 50 children may have been exposed to the virus.

Long County Commission Chairman Robert Parker spoke with CBS Savannah affiliate WTOC-TV and he stated that his own two children were among the group who were photographed with the Santa and Mrs. Claus impersonators. In a statement, Parker said that he doesn't "feel this incident is cause for panic." He went on to say that the majority of their local officials "still stand by the decision of the Chamber to move forward with these holiday traditions and to bring some sense of normalcy to these trying times."

"I have personally known both 'Santa' and 'Mrs. Claus' my entire life and I can assure everyone that they would have never knowingly done anything to place any children in danger," Parker said. "They have both filled these roles for many years, and bringing joy to children during the holidays is one of the most important parts of their lives. Without them filling these roles locally, I know there are countless underprivileged children who would never have experienced the joy of meeting Santa Claus. My family and the community are praying for a speedy recovery for the 'Clauses,' and are looking forward to many more years of the joy they bring to our county."

Regarding why he doesn't believe the possible exposure should be of concern, Parker said, "I feel that it is important to note that exposures happen every day as we go about our day to day lives, often without any knowledge. Children are in close contact with both other children and adults daily at school, rec functions, and church." He added, "Proper CDC exposure guidelines should be followed if your child was exposed."

At this time, the Long County School System is not closing, but is asking that any children who were exposed, or have shown symptoms, be kept home until January. "Nobody made anybody go there, I mean the parents had the choice to send their children, they knew what precautions would be in place," Parker also said. "The school has notified the parents and any of the children that were in contact have been asked to quarantine."