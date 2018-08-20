Kings of Leon Singer Caleb Followill and Lily Aldridge Expecting Second Child Together

Lily Aldridge and Kings of Leon frontman Caleb Followill are expecting baby number two.

After welcoming daughter Dixie Pearl in 2012, Lily Aldridge and husband Caleb Followill are preparing to welcome their second child together, the 32-year-old model announced on Instagram on Sunday.

“SURPRISE,” the Victoria’s Secret Angel captioned an image of her already visible baby bump alongside several smiling emojis.

Aldridge did not reveal how far along she is in her pregnancy or the sex of the baby, thought the announcement was immediately met with congratulations from fellow Victoria Secret Angels and celebrity moms.

“Congratulations mama,” Adriana Lima wrote.

“LILLLLLY!!!! congratulations beautiful mama!” Chrissy Teigen, who recently welcomed son Miles with husband John Legend, congratulated.

“So excited for you mama lily!!!!!” Karlie Kloss commented.

Aldridge and Followill, who married in 2011, already share 6-year-old daughter Dixie Pearl, whom they welcomed in June 2012.

“We are thrilled to announce that we are expecting our first child together,” the couple said in a statement announcing their first pregnancy. “We can’t wait to meet the new addition to our family.”

Following their little girl’s birth, Aldridge revealed that she became more bold with her fashion choices.

“I was so one way before I had my daughter [3-year-old Dixie], and after I had my daughter, something switched in me and I totally changed my fashion,” she told PEOPLE in 2016. “I was less scared to make choices that people may not like. I realized, ‘I don’t care.’ If I want to do something fun or if I want to try something new I’m gonna try it and if people don’t like it that’s okay.”

She went on to discuss the importance of being fearless with her style.

“I think it’s so important to be fearless with fashion because you have to enjoy life, live a little, experiment, do beauty looks you didn’t think about,” she continued. “My style changes daily. My choices change daily. That’s so important. Change up your routine.”

Followill and Aldridge originally met at Coachella in 2007 and tied the knot four years later at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California.