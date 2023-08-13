King Charles Locked in Stand-Off With Royal

King Charles continues having issues with members of his family, branching off many of his decisions before his coronation. While the monarch hasn't been free of the drama between his sons, Prince Harry and Prince William, he also has some strain from his own siblings.

According to The Daily Mail, Prince Andrew is refusing to vacate his home amid the king's decision to trim back the Royal Family. There is currently construction and repair work being completed on the prince's 30 million Euros mansion he shares with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York.

Prince Andrew refuses to leave his Royal Lodge during building works... in case he's evicted! https://t.co/xI3xhHthLi pic.twitter.com/aHIBh4n0Na — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) June 12, 2023

As the outlet points out, Andrew has spent 7 million Euros of his own to update and renovate the home after taking it over from the late Queen Mother. The current repairs are part of that personal debt, but that's not the main reason Andrew doesn't want to vacate.

The prince is reportedly worried that if he leaves the property, his brother will move to force him out and never allow him "back in." "It's become farcical," a source told The Daily Mail. "Andrew has roof repairs scheduled later this summer which will take several months to complete and has been advised that staying in the house during those renovations could prove problematic. But he is reluctant to leave."

The Daily Mail notes that Andrew has been prepped to temporarily move to Frogmore Cottage, the former home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that Charles took from the couple earlier in the year. They still technically have a residency at the cottage until July, but Andrew wouldn't interfere if forced out.

King Charles reportedly has said Frogmore could become Prince Andrew's new permanent residence. But it does seem like his connection to Jeffrey Epstein is taking a toll on him following his removal from his royal duties and his eviction from Windsor Castle's offices.

"They originally wanted Andrew out of Royal Lodge so that the property could be renovated and prepared for new lodgers," the source adds. "But he is adamant that, as he has so many years left to run on his lease and he spent millions from his own fortune doing up the place that he is not going to leave his home. He feels very strongly, perhaps with some justification, that they are moving the goalposts suddenly and it is hugely unfair...No one knows how it will be resolved but Andrew is insistent."