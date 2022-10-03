King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla Appear in First Joint Duty Since Queen Elizabeth's Death

King Charles III and Queen Camilla have stepped out together for the first time since mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II at her funeral. The royal couple visited Dunfermaline in Scotland Monday as their first joint public duty since the long-reigning monarch's passing on Sept. 8. The King and Queen rang in the celebrations in Dunfermaline as the people celebrated its new designation as Scotland's latest city, which was given as part of the celebrations for the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

King Charles kicked things off with a short address in the chamber room at the City Chambers as the city status was formally conferred. Charles said Dunfermaline becoming a city was a "fitting way to mark my beloved mother's extraordinary life of service," as the world could now honor a place known for "its own long and distinguished history, and by the indispensable role it has played in the life of our country," as per the BBC.

The King and Queen Consort are due in Dunfermline shortly for their first official engagement since the end of Royal Mourning. They will attend an official council meeting at the City Chambers and visit Dunfermline Abbey to mark Dunfermline becoming a City 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/aBRLR9YjCl — Lizzie Robinson (@LizzieITV) October 3, 2022

The King continued that his late mother's "deep love for Scotland was one of the foundations of her life" prior to her passing at 96. "From early times, Dunfermline has been of immense significance to Scotland's – and to this whole island's – story. It is the birthplace of philanthropists. It is the burial place of kings and queens. It has been the scene of events, both secular and sacred, which have shaped our times," he stated. "Its stones tell the story of the people and the events which have made our country what it is today."

"It is also, of course, a community," the monarch continued. "And it is my hope that all those who live in, or who hail from, this very special place, will feel a real sense of pride at this latest chapter in our rich history, and that this new distinction will not merely burnish the legacy of the past but will also brighten the prospect of our future." He concluded, "That would, I know, gladden my dear mother's heart, as it certainly gladdens mine. As you celebrate your well-deserved status as Scotland's new city, I can only offer my warmest congratulations, and my heartfelt wishes for the years to come."

During their visit, King Charles wore a kilt and the Queen Consort wore a coordinating green coat and an eye-catching brooch featuring a 35-carat cabochon sapphire center stone surrounded by four 10-carat cabochon sapphires, according to fine jewelry experts at Steven Stone. Much in the tradition of Queen Elizabeth's habit of paying homage to the four nations of the UK through her brooches, Camilla's brooch is suspected to be a historical piece paying tribute to Scotland.