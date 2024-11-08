King Charles Details His Surprising Exercise Routine

As he approaches his 76th birthday on Nov. 14, King Charles revealed insights into his fitness regimen during a conversation with Olympic and Paralympic athletes at Buckingham Palace. The monarch, who continues cancer treatment following his February diagnosis, disclosed that he “exercises twice a day,” including “squats and does the pull-up bar.”

The Nov. 7 reception, which the King attended without Queen Camilla due to her chest infection, showcased his dedication to physical fitness. Reports indicate he maintains a strict Royal Navy-style exercise program, developed during his military service, following in the footsteps of his late father, Prince Philip, per People.

Olympic bronze medalist Jack Laugher noted the King’s vitality despite recently completing a 10-day tour of Australia and Samoa. “He was really interested in our sports facilities and training program. This was the most successful Games for diving, especially for the women,” Laugher shared via Daily Telegraph.

“He was so animated and interested, especially after his travels. He is meeting hundreds of athletes today and he did remember me,” Laugher remarked, adding humorously, “He didn’t ask about Tom [Daley]!” The King exhibited health consciousness during the event, abstaining from the champagne, canapés, and vegetable crisps served to guests.

Dame Sarah Storey, Britain’s most decorated Paralympian, shared her interaction with the monarch regarding her upcoming Dancing on Ice appearance. “This was my ninth games and I feel very fortunate that he has been following my career. King Charles gave me my DBE in 2013,” she stated, per Daily Telegraph. The King responded with concern and interest: “Please be careful. Is it basically like Strictly Come Dancing on ice? That’s amazing,” adding, “Good luck, I’ll be watching.”

The reception occurred amid ongoing health challenges within the royal family. Queen Camilla, 77, was absent due to a chest infection, with the palace announcing on Nov. 5 that “Her Majesty The Queen is currently unwell with a chest infection, for which her doctors have advised a short period of rest.”

The statement continued, “With great regret, Her Majesty has therefore had to withdraw from her engagements for this week, but she very much hopes to be recovered in time to attend this weekend’s Remembrance events as normal. She apologizes to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result.”

Princess Anne and the Duchess of Gloucester attended in Queen Camilla’s place, with the latter having represented the Queen earlier that day at a Westminster Abbey Remembrance event. The palace recently announced the royal family’s attendance schedule for upcoming Remembrance events, including Kate Middleton‘s first major appearances since completing chemotherapy on Sept. 9, while Queen Camilla’s participation remains uncertain, People reports.

Queen Camilla’s son, Tom Parker Bowles, recently provided an update on the King’s health to the publication: “The King is strong. He is doing what he can. He’s following the advice of his doctors. Fingers crossed, touch wood.” Regarding his mother, he added, “I’m incredibly proud of her. She’s at an age when most people think of retiring, but she never complains; she just gets on with it.”