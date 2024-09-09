King Charles Health Update Surfaces Amid His Cancer Treatment

King Charles III is responding well to his cancer treatment, according to sources close to him. On Sunday, a royal insider told The Independent that the king's health is "heading in a very positive trajectory," while last week Queen Camilla herself said: "He is doing very well." The 75-year-old monarch is reportedly eager to resume his public-facing duties at maximum capacity.

The Independent's source said that the king's optimistic health outlook coincided with the second anniversary of his accession to the throne, which was on Sunday. They noted that King Charles has been very preoccupied with his own stamina – and with public perception of his strength since he was diagnosed with cancer at the beginning of the year. They said he had a "determination to be as public as he was able," and now he is inching closer to a state of normalcy. On Saturday, he and Queen Camilla were able to attend the annual Braemar Gathering, where the king sat in the front row during the Highland Games.

The king was all smiles during the competition, and he got into the spirit by wearing a traditional kilt. The insider said that having Queen Camilla by his side has been a massive comfort to the king this year. They said: "Her natural warmth, resilience and sense of humor, as I'm sure any patient will tell you, is a wonderful thing to have."

Queen Camilla spoke about the king's health in her own words on Tuesday when she visited the all-new Dyson Cancer Center at the Royal United Hospital in Bath, England. According to a report by The Mirror, she was asked about the king's progress and she said: "He is doing very well." However, The Independent's source noted that the queen has had her own emotional journey this year.

"Of course, it's been a stressful year for Her Majesty, too," they said, "but there was never a sense of despondency, only a determination that they would get through this, as with so many other challenging issues in the past."

The positive health outlook means that King Charles and Queen Camilla will likely be able to make their planned international trips this autumn – first to Australia and then to visit Samoa on behalf of the British royal family. The insider said: "Health has to remain the number one priority, albeit heading in a very positive trajectory." That means the schedule for the trip will be flexible, with lots of allowances for rest and privacy when needed.