King Charles Considering Tell-All Interview in Wake of Prince Harry's Book 'Spare'

King Charles III may be following in Prince Harry's footsteps with a possible new endeavor According to The Mirror, Charles is in talks to do an interview with the BBC in the wake of Harry's recent projects, his memoir, Spare, and Netflix docuseries with Meghan Markle, Harry & Meghan. The proposed interview would coincide with Charles' upcoming coronation this May.

Charles is reportedly considering an offer from BBC to engage in an on-camera interview. The proposed interview would revolve around his life and what he plans to do as the current King of the United Kingdom. It's possible that the BBC would task Jonathan Dimbleby, a longtime friend of the monarch's, to conduct the chat. A source said about the possible interview, "Plans are already up and running for coronation coverage at the BBC, including the profile on the monarch. It is not the done thing to avoid subjects in interviews, so it makes matters tricky."

The insider added, "Even one small comment on Harry and Meghan would make worldwide news. It could also prompt a response from Harry, which would be unpredictable, like so much. Everything is very delicate." While nothing is set in stone just yet, Charles and his team are considering the interview. It would air alongside the BBC's coverage of his coronation, which will take place on May 6. Regardless of whether Charles does speak with the BBC for an on-camera piece, the outlet is still planning to produce a profile of the reigning monarch.

With all of the talk about Charles' upcoming coronation, there has been speculation about whether Harry and Meghan will be in attendance for the occasion. Between Harry & Meghan and Spare, the couple has shared a series of claims about the royal family in recent months. Due to these accusations, the matter of their attendance at the coronation is up in the air. It was previously reported that the situation is even causing strife between Charles and his eldest son and heir, Prince William. The Duke of Cambridge reportedly does not want Harry to be in attendance at the coronation. On the other hand, Charles reportedly wants Harry there and is trying to look for a solution for this latest family quarrel.

"The family is split, and all the indications are that Harry is being advised to agree to nothing at this stage and 'play it long' right up to the last minute, which is making negotiations with him very difficult," a source told the Daily Mail. "Harry's camp made clear that the idea that he would just attend the Coronation and behave himself but then be stripped of his titles was a total non-starter. While he might decide at some point to discard his titles of his own volition, he objects to the idea of being forcibly stripped of them."