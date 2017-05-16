Kim Zolciak Strips Down Topless In Wedding Dress, Renews Vows With Husband

Kim Zolciak-Biermann decided to show some skin while flaunting the wedding dress for her recent vow renewal.

❤ A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on May 15, 2017 at 4:51pm PDT

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her husband Kroy Biermann both shared the photo with rather minimalist captions. Kim simply used a heart symbol, and Kroy kept it to “My wife” with a heart-eye emoji.

In the photo, Kim is seen wading into the ocean with her stunning Leanne Marshall dress around her waist. She’s completely topless, but her long hair covers her breasts to keep things from getting too risqué.

According to the Daily Mail, the couple announced plans to renew their vows after almost six years of marriage. They planned a trip to the Turks and Caicos Islands, where they held a flower-filled, outdoor ceremony on the beach.

The Biermann’s made the expedition a family affair and brought their six children — Brielle, Ariana, Kaia, Kane, Kash and Kroy Jr. — along for the trip. Some other close family and friends were invited, as well.

Kim posted numerous photos from the vacation, and most of them involved her family. She showed off her sons’ spiffy bow-tie attires in one post, but shared a touching shot of the entire family with a heartfelt caption.

“I am the luckiest wife/mother on this planet!” she captioned the photo. “I never will ever take my family for granted! God is so good!”

I am the LUCKIEST wife/mother on this planet! I never will ever take my family for granted! God is so good! A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on May 14, 2017 at 8:00pm PDT

The couple’s Bravo reality show, Don’t Be Tardy, was recently renewed for a sixth season. Production crews were apparently on hand for the ceremony, so we’ll presumably see the affair on an upcoming episode.

The Biermann family recently had a strenuous situation unfold surrounding their son Kash. He was bitten in the face by dog, and he was in rough shape.

