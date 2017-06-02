‘Real Housewife’ Kim Zolciak Celebrates 2.5 Million Followers With Topless Photo

Kim Zolciak is celebrating surpassing the 2.5 million followers mark on Instagram by treating her fans to a topless photo taken at the beach.

The 38-year-old mother of six shared the snap with the caption: “Hands up…THANK YOU for 2.5 million!! I appreciate all of you! I loving (sic) getting feedback (most of the time) from you guys. You guys keep me up to date with all things I miss. I love reading your comments/stories. Thank you for sharing in this journey (with me) we call ‘life.’”

The image shows the blond beauty with her upper body exposed with her wedding dress – which she donned for her a ceremony to renew her vows with her hubby Kroy – clinging onto her hips. She was photographed standing in the shallow ocean water with her long locks flowing down her back and her arms raised in the air.

The skin-filled snap was a smash hit with the Don’t Be Tardy star’s followers as they dished out more than 32k likes and left hundreds of comments in less than a day after posting. With photos like this – and because she is a wildly popular reality TV star – it’s not hard to imagine why Kim Zolciak has managed to build such a massive social media following.

This definitely isn’t the first time that Kim Zolciak-Biermann has flaunted her beach bod on social media this week. Earlier on Thursday, she unleashed a mirror selfie that showed her sporting a nude bikini.

Zolciak captioned the pic: “Beach bound tomorrow but this time its kdis trip! No film crew but lots of water slides and food galore!”

When Kim Zolciak isn’t posting steamy pics, she has been busy celebrating her son KJ’s birthday this week. She took to Instagram to share this message:

“I love you to the moon and back a bazillion times,” she continued. “You taught me the love between a mother and a son is indescribable. You amaze me daily! You are the most incredible 6 year old I have ever met!! We are about to have the best day EVER!!! Now let’s do this.”

