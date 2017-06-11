Kim Zolciak Posts Steamy Snap On Jet-Ski

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is heating things up on vacation this week as the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum took to Instagram on Thursday morning to post a steamy new snap on a jet-ski.

❤️ A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Jun 8, 2017 at 6:07am PDT

The image shows the mother of six sporting a bandeau top bikini with her long blond locks tied up in a bun. With the sun beaming down on her curvy bod, Kim posed for a photo while seated on a jet-ski with her hubby, Kroy Biermann.

The Don’t Be Tardy star captioned the snap with a heart emoji. As you might imagine, the pic was hugely popular with Kim’s fans as they showered the post with over 25k likes in less than 5 hours.

Kim Zolciak and her family have been soaking up the sun in Turks And Caicos this week on what the 39-year-old television personality would likely describe as a much-needed getaway. In a previous post, Kim explained how happy she was to have some down time with her family following her 4-year-old son’s scary incident last month in which he was hospitalized after being attacked by a dog.

She captioned the pic: “No place I’d rather be! Happy and at peace (I have had so much anxiety since the incident with Kash often times it’s overbearing) thankful I can try and refocus my energy and lift my vibration.”

No place I’d rather be! ❤ happy and at peace (I have had so much anxiety since the incident with Kash often times it’s overbearing) thankful I can try and refocus my energy and lift my vibration ❤ A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Jun 3, 2017 at 10:47am PDT

While at the beach this week, Kim has been sharing multiple sexy snaps and videos on social media. On Wednesday, she was caught on camera dancing and twerking while wearing a tiny bikini.

Kim Zolciak was filmed donning a black and cream snakeskin bikini that flaunted her curvy shape as she shook her booty to an Eminem song. She went makeup-free with her hair tied up in a bun. Check out the video here.

