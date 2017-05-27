Kim Zolciak Gets Inked up With Daughter Brielle and Husband Kroy

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is sporting some new ink and she’s not the only one in the family.

On Thursday night, she headed to a tattoo parlor with Kroy Biermann and their eldest daughter Brielle. She shared a picture of a new tattoo on her ribs.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I finally did it!!! Thank you @davecreatesart my tattoo it’s perfect!! All the while @brandonbond11 is working on hubby. I wanted this for 6 yrs!!” the 39-year-old reality star captioned a picture with the tattoo artists and her daughter.

I finally did it!!! Thank you @davecreatesart my tattoo is perfect!! All the while @brandonbond11 is working on hubby ❤❤ I wanted this for this 6 yrs!! A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on May 25, 2017 at 8:34pm PDT

She further went on to share more of the finished tattoo with a shirtless selfie. Zolciak posted a short video of herself standing in front of a mirror in a sports bra showing off the new ink.

Two Hearts One Love Two Lives One Dream ❤ A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on May 26, 2017 at 3:37pm PDT

Her ribs now bear the words, “Two hearts one love, two lives one dream.”

Kroy got a tattoo of his own on his left bicep, though he nor his wife have shared any pictures of that one.

Up Next: Kim Zolciak Strips Down Topless In Wedding Dress, Renews Vows With Husband

“Such a fun night at All Or Nothing Tattoos in Smyrna, Georgia. Brielle got something, Kim got something, and Bloom!” Zolciak-Biermann dished on Snapchat.

[H/T Womanista]