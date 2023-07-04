Kim Petras' 'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit Cover: See the Photos

Kim Petras scored a cover on the latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, and we have a peek at all the photos. The magazine went on sale in June, and Petras took to her Instagram to share a revealing swimsuit picture by Natalia Fedner, as seen below. Notably, the Grammy-winning singer is the second transgender woman to ever appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit issue, and the third to appear overall. Model and actress Leyna Bloom was the first, gracing the cover in 2021, and Valentina Sampoia was the first openly trans woman to model in the SI swimsuit issue, back in 2020.

"It's super exciting to have my Sports Illustrated cover and album announcement happening at the same time! Yu Tsai and the whole team at Sports Illustrated made me feel really comfortable and like I belonged there. I had the best time and, honestly, it was a huge confidence boost," 30-year-old Petras told PEOPLE in an exclusive. She later told SI, "I was so excited when I got the call to be in Sports Illustrated. It's very iconic, and a lot of very iconic people have done it before, so [it was a] big dream come true for me." Scroll down to see some of the photos, as well as what fans are saying about them.