Kim Petras' 'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit Cover: See the Photos
Kim Petras scored a cover on the latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, and we have a peek at all the photos. The magazine went on sale in June, and Petras took to her Instagram to share a revealing swimsuit picture by Natalia Fedner, as seen below. Notably, the Grammy-winning singer is the second transgender woman to ever appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit issue, and the third to appear overall. Model and actress Leyna Bloom was the first, gracing the cover in 2021, and Valentina Sampoia was the first openly trans woman to model in the SI swimsuit issue, back in 2020.
"It's super exciting to have my Sports Illustrated cover and album announcement happening at the same time! Yu Tsai and the whole team at Sports Illustrated made me feel really comfortable and like I belonged there. I had the best time and, honestly, it was a huge confidence boost," 30-year-old Petras told PEOPLE in an exclusive. She later told SI, "I was so excited when I got the call to be in Sports Illustrated. It's very iconic, and a lot of very iconic people have done it before, so [it was a] big dream come true for me." Scroll down to see some of the photos, as well as what fans are saying about them.
Breaking barriers shall I say? Sis @kimpetras 🎀 left no crumbs in this Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover shoot💓. pic.twitter.com/9Y21QcGqzs— ♡ (@PlNKMATTERZ) May 15, 2023
Notably, three other women also landed Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition covers: Martha Stewart, Megan Fox, and Brooks Nader.prevnext
Thank you @kimpetras and @SI_Swimsuit for the bravery, dedication, and support for showcasing the real world we all live in! Trans women are women. 🏳️⚧️ 🏳️🌈♥️— J. S. Commonwealth (@VanityProject_1) May 17, 2023
"Congratulations! You look gorgeous!" somebody gushed.
Congrats to @SInow for putting the 81-yo lifestyle empress @MarthaStewart & trans German pop star @kimpetras on the cover of the 2023 swimsuit edition
Well done editors! pic.twitter.com/UQ0jp9PAt7— 𝙻𝚊𝚛𝚛𝚢 𝚃𝚎𝚗𝚗𝚎𝚢 🟧🗣#GoodTrouble (@LarryTenney) May 15, 2023
"omg you're going absolutely ballistic.. i'm so fkn happy for you," one other fan offered.
@kimpetras @SI_Swimsuit @BunheadHQ 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue Covergirl 🤍 pic.twitter.com/ebcoyFSyaX— 𝕭𝕽𝕴, 𝕱𝕰𝕰𝕯 𝕿𝕳𝕰 𝕭𝕰𝕬𝕾𝕿 ⚔️ (@Blackjack_Bri) May 15, 2023
"So so proud of you Kim this is iconic [Kim]," an excited Instagram user wrote. "KEEP BUSTING DOWN THEM DOORS."
Pop star #KimPetras, who happens to be #transgender, is on the cover of #SportsIllustrated swimsuit issue. Sliving! pic.twitter.com/DfEWSK1tzB— Perez Hilton (@PerezHilton) May 17, 2023
"Kim you look STUNNING!!!! A big career is in the making, we can see it," another person exclaimed.
The beautiful @kimpetras lands 1st @SI_Swimsuit Issue cover.
The German-born pop star was one of 4 cover models picked for the 2023 issue, with magazine editor-in-chief MJ Day calling the transgender artist as a beacon of inspiration for the LGBTQIA+ Community who has pic.twitter.com/szLz35Y8gd— Christian 🇵🇷 (@cruzchris2020) May 15, 2023
"When does this hit newsstands? I need to buy 1,200,000 copies," someone else quipped.
Kim Petras – Swimsuit Sports Illustrated magazine shoot 2023 (a tread) pic.twitter.com/9iK0xwklVE— 🏹Cupid🏹 (@CoperChain) May 15, 2023
"Beautiful!!! Congrats!!!! I wish you the best and many more of these," one fan commented on Petras' Instagram post of the SI Swimsuit issue cover.