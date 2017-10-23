Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Hide Sister’s Rumored Baby Bump in New Instagram

What looks like a simple pic of the Kardashian sisters on vacation in San Francisco might be the latest clue to Khloe’s possible pregnancy.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Oct 23, 2017 at 8:09am PDT

The sisters look business chic in all black blazers in the Instagram picture shared by Kim Monday morning captioned, “Take San Fran…?”

But keen-eyed fans were quick to notice that Kourtney and Kim are posed in a way that would obscure Khloe’s stomach.

The 33-year-old has long been rumored to be pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Her 20-year-old sister Kylie Jenner is also believed to be pregnant with boyfriend Travis Scott.

“Hiding the Khloe bump perhaps,” one person commented.

“Girl we are all dying to see that adorable bump!!!!” another said. “How long are you going to keep us waiting?! Lol…”

“Look at that photo positioning tho…” chimed in a fan.

Fans have been speculating that the family will confirm both pregnancies at some point this season, and the continued hints the whole family has been leaving on social media are definitely keeping people on edge.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on E!