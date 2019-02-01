Kim Kardashian West Wishes Stormi a Happy Birthday in Sweet Photo With Chicago

Kim Kardashian recently took to Twitter to wish her niece Stormi “Happy Birthday,” also sharing a sweet photo of the one-year-old with her cousin Chicago.

In the photo, both Stormi and Chicago — Kardashian’s daughter with rapper Kanye West — are sitting in matching pink walkers.

“Happy Birthday to the sweetest baby girl Stormi! We love you so much!!!” Kardashian wrote in the photo’s caption.

Happy Birthday to the sweetest baby girl Stormi! We love you so much!!! 💕 pic.twitter.com/FRv62bEqua — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 1, 2019

Her Aunt Kim isn’t the only one wishing Stormi a Happy Birthday, as her mom Kyle Jenner took to Instagram to gush over the toddler.

“How did I get so lucky to have such a sweet, smart, happy baby,” Jenner wrote in a post that featured a collage of photos of Stormi. “I just couldn’t have dreamt you up, storm. I wish you could stay this little forever and I could protect that contagious smile and laugh of yours.”

“I know you won’t remember much about the first year of your life but I pray that you’ll never forget to keep sharing your joy and laughter with the world. My love grows for you a thousand miles a minute. Every day with you is the best day of my life. Happy birthday to my angel on earth,” Jenner’s post concluded.

In addition to her post on Instagram, Jenner also shared a “Happy Birthday” video on Twitter, of herself and Travis Scott — Jenner’s boyfriend and Stormi’s father — from when Stormi was still an infant.

Happy Birthday Stormi ♥️ We Love you.. pic.twitter.com/aNSoLyR7dW — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) February 1, 2019

Many of Keeping up with the Kardashians fans have also been wishing Stormi a “Happy Birthday,” so it is safe to say the birthday girl is feeling lots of love on her special day.