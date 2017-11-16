Kim Kardashian’s Perfume Line Grossed a Massive $10 Million in One Day

Kim Kardashian West‘s cosmetics company, KKW Beauty, officially launched its perfume line on Wednesday, raking in a staggering $10 million in one day, TMZ reports.

The line launched with three scents: Crystal Gardenia, Gardenia Citrus and Gardenia Oud, and each come in a bottle designed to recall a chunk of crystal. Just 300,000 bottles were produced, and the fragrances are expected to sell out by Thursday night. Sales reportedly hit $1 million in the first hour of the launch. When all of the bottles have been sold, sales of the perfume will reportedly hit $14 million.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The scents come in two sizes, 30ml ($35) and 75ml ($60), and Kardashian West explained to Cosmopolitan.com that she decided on the crystal theme after she was exposed to healing crystals after her traumatic Paris robbery.

“You know, when you hold a fragrance and feel its healing components, I wanted that feeling in my first fragrance,” she explained. “When I was creating it, it was a time of healing for me.”

The makeup mogul added that she settled on the gardenia notes as a nod to her very first fragrance.

“I have seven fragrances that I’ve done over the past 10 years and this was a completely new partnership for me,” she said. “I noticed that all of my sisters always revert back to my signature [namesake] fragrance, which is heavily white floral, so when I was making this fragrance, I knew that I wanted it to be heavily gardenia with white florals again.”

Photo Credit: Twitter / @kkwbeauty