Kim Kardashian West Goes Full Pink Sci-Fi in New Closet Snap

Go go Kim Kardashian Ranger. Kim Kardashian channeled her inner Power Ranger in a snap she shared to Instagram from inside her closet, dressed head to toe in a skin-tight, neon pink outfit.

“Pink Power Ranger Kimberly,” she captioned the photo on Monday morning, along with a pink heart emoji. In the photo, she poses in large mirrored sunglasses that mimic a Power Rangers helmet, as well as a pink body suit and thigh-high stiletto pink booths.

Plenty of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s 136 million followers took to the comments section to gush over the reality star’s look.

“That body,” wrote close friend Larsa Pippen, along with three flame emojis.

“Fire,” wrote Kardashian’s makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic.

“I love this,” wrote hair artist Chris Appleton.

“The pink panther,” another Instagram user wrote.

Others joked about what the look reminded them of. “Willy Wonka in his room on his way to the [chocolate] factory,” one user wrote.

“Fashionnova gonna have this in 3 seconds,” another quipped, referring to fashion sites that create knockoff looks quickly after Kardashian shares a new outfit.

Monday’s post was actually the second time Kardashian dressed up in character; on Thursday night, she dressed in superhero red for a private screening of Avengers: Endgame, which also doubled as a birthday bash for sister Kylie Jenner‘s boyfriend, Travis Scott.

Kim Kardashian wows in red leather trousers at Avengers party https://t.co/7eDmdFNTPG pic.twitter.com/m7u2A4AXMP — The Sun (@TheSun) April 26, 2019

Kardashian arrived in red leather leggings and red heels, a nod to the superhero franchise. She bared her abs in an off-the-shoulder maroon crop top and covered up in a gray zip-up hoodie. She was joined by her husband Kanye West, who donned a maroon oversized sweatshirt and baggy gray pants.

At the party, Jenner and Scott also dressed to the nines, with Jenner wearing a spot-on Captain Marvel outfit and Scott wearing a convincing Iron Man costume. Even 14-month-old daughter Stormi dressed in a red cape.

Kardashian’s oldest child, 5-year-old daughter North West, seemed to want to dress like her mom, with Kardashian revealing last week that she donned a pair of her high-heeled, tall pink boots.

Sooooo Miss North dressed herself and thought she was ready for the day until I explained she couldn’t wear my boots. 😂💕 pic.twitter.com/Cla9uhnuuC — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 24, 2019

“Sooooo Miss North dressed herself and thought she was ready for the day until I explained she couldn’t wear my boots,” Kardashian tweeted alongside several photos of the adorable outfit.