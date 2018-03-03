Kim Kardashian Shares a Sultry Look at Her ‘Vogue India’ Spread

Kim Kardashian shared a few sneak peeks at her photo shoot with Vogue India on her Instagram Story Friday, paying no mind to those who felt the pictures were in poor taste.

Kardashian took some flack for the magazine spread online, where many felt that it was odd to see a western beauty icon from the United States wearing traditional Indian garb. Kardashian appeared in a lehenga skirt and dupatta, leading many Twitter users, especially those from India, to question the whole cover story.

However, the magazine itself took the brunt of the outrage, as people felt that they were missing an opportunity to feature a South Asian woman on the cover.

“I can’t believe [VOGUE India] featured Kim Kardashian on their cover as if we don’t see her featured on a different magazine every day,” one user wrote. “India’s vogue should embrace and feature their own south Asian women instead of choosing someone from pop culture.”

Kardashian said nothing about this or other, similar sentiments expressed online earlier this week, as she’s on a girls’ trip in Tokyo with her sisters, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian. The three flew to Japan for one last vacation before Khloe is thrust into motherhood in the coming weeks.

Of course, the sisters took some heat for their getaway as well. Many were outraged to see Kim Kardashian partying in Tokyo with 6-week-old baby, Chi West, back home. In addition, they thought it was irresponsible for Khloe to fly eight months pregnant, although she’s still a couple weeks short of the typical travel embargo imposed by doctors.

Kardashian has been hounded by controversy after controversy these days, especially for her motherhood skills. Earlier in February, she posted a topless photo of herself on Instagram, which was taken by North West, her oldest child. It wasn’t just fans crying out that time. The story made it all the way to The View, where guest host Nancy Grace said that if anyone less famous than Kardashian posted a photo like that, their children would be taken away.

Still, the salacious headlines have done little to slow down the 37-year-old reality star, or Vogue India. The magazine is going forward with Kardashian’s cover story, and advertising it heavily. Here’s a look at the upcoming shots from Kardashian’s own Instagram.

