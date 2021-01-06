Kim Kardashian and Van Jones: Why the Internet Thinks They're Dating Amid Reported Kanye West Split

✖

For months there has been speculation surrounding Kim Kardashian and Kanye West regarding their marriage and whether they've been headed down the path of divorce. This week, it was reported that Kardashian followed through in hiring a divorce lawyer, although there is no firm confirmation from Kardashian or West that a divorce will happen. However, now, new rumors are circulating that Kardashian may be dating Van Jones.

According to Capital FM, Jones, whose real name is Anthony Kapel Jones, is an American commentator, author, and lawyer. In fact, he and Kardashian have been seen on several occasions together, and he's helped the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star in the process of becoming a lawyer herself. He is also the co-founder of many non-profit organizations and is a bestselling author, with books like Rebuild the Dream and The Green Collar Economic. The two were first seen together in 2018 at Rolling Stone's Criminal Justice Reform Summit. That was also the same year that Jones separated from his wife, Jana Carter, after 14 years of marriage.

(Photo: Michael Kovac, Getty)

Lately, Kardashian has been photographed without her wedding ring on and she and West have been spending time apart towards the end of 2020. Naturally, fans are curious as to the facts of what's really going on, but rumors circulated on Twitter that Kardashian was now seeing Jones. However, there are no hard facts to provide any truth that the two are dating; the assumptions are strictly rumor-based.

What has been evident is that Kardashian and West have been spending a lot of time apart. After rumors they were heading down a divorce path, the couple split their time during most of the quarantine with West secluding himself at their $14 million Wyoming ranch, and Kardashian and their kids being in Los Angeles, California. After it was said the two were trying to work things out for the kids, a source told Us Weekly after Page Six published a report on Tuesday claiming "divorce is imminent" for the high-profile couple. The mom-of-four was also said to have retained a divorce attorney, Laura Wasser, for the impending legal battle.

All of this follows West publicly claiming in July that his wife had considered having an abortion for their first child, North, in a very bizarre presidential rally amid his misled campaign for office. He then took to Twitter to make harsh claims against Kardashian, accusing her of trying to "lock me up" and then went after her mom Kris Jenner, writing, "I will live for my children Kris I'm in Cody if your not planning another one of your children's playboy shoots."