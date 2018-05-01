Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Unfollow Each Other on Social Media

Tristan Thompson and Kim Kardashian have reportedly unfollowed each other on social media, after Kim finally addressed Thompson’s cheating scandal on the Ellen Show on Monday.

Kardashian apparently unfollowed Thompson some time after a preview of her interview with Ellen Degeneres went up. The reality star had kept silent on the cheating scandal for over two week, just like the rest of her family, but on Monday’s episode of Ellen, she finally spoke out. According to Elle, that’s when she also unfollowed the Cleveland Cavaliers player.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Around the same time, Thompson apparently unfollowed the middle Kardashian sister as well, though it’s unclear when exactly he made that move. However, Thompson still follows Khloe, and the rest of the KarJenner clan. Kourtney, as well as Kendall, Kylie and Kris Jenner all follow him as well.

Kim delivered a measured response to the allegations against Thompson on The Ellen Show. She waited until the host brought it up — somewhat awkwardly — and then she laid out her feelings quite plainly.

“Like, I don’t even know how to describe it besides it’s just so f—ed up,” she said. “We really were rooting for Khloe, and we still are. She’s so strong, and she’s doing the best that she can. It’s a really sad situation all over. I kind of made this rule with my brother: if there’s a baby involved, I’m not going to talk. I’m going to keep it cute, keep it classy, and not talk too bad. Well, I’m going to try not to say anything so negative. Because one day, True is going to see this, and it’s just so messed up.”

“So, I can just be supportive for Khloe,” she continued. “She’s trying. You know, she’s just really focused on the baby. She’s an amazing mom already.”

Kim didn’t offer any clarity on Khloe and Thompson’s relationship. The 33-year-old Revenge Body star is still living in Cleveland with her infant daughter, though some reports claim that she’s impatiently waiting to return to Los Angeles as soon as possible. As for whether she’ll take Thompson back, Kim didn’t seem to know for sure herself.

“I think she’s not thinking of anything,” she said. “I think she just wants a clear head, and just wants to be alone with her baby and figure that out.”

Thomspon himself hasn’t even publicly addressed the videos of him cheating yet. On Sunday, he made his first post on social media since the story broke. He posted about team’s win over the Indiana Pacers, which was compelling enough to distract about half of the commenters from his infidelity. The rest, however, wrote scathing indictments of the 27-year-old.