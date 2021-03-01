Kim Kardashian Trespasser Arrested After Crashing Through Gate to Her Neighborhood

✖

An eager fan determined to meet Kim Kardashian was arrested after busting through her neighborhood's gate. According to TMZ, law enforcement said a man crashed through the gate of her Hidden Hills community because he was trying to see her. The incident happened on Wednesday, and before the 24-year-old was able to reach Kardashian's home, security was able to stop him, and then the Sheriff was called.

After he was questioned why he breached through the gate like that, he had no intentions of hiding his reason why telling officers he was trying to see the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star; at one point, he claimed she was his wife. He was cited for trespassing and was released.

Kardashian is going through quite a transition at the moment after it was announced that she and her estranged husband Kanye West are getting divorced. The news was announced last month as speculation surrounding the status of their relationship has circled for several months now. Kardashian turned in the paperwork on Feb. 22, splitting after six years of marriage. Their divorce is reportedly amicable with "no drama" between the two. One source revealed that this is something that's been in the works for a while now.

"Kim filing for divorce from Kanye is just a formal part of the process," the insider claimed to Entertainment Tonight. "The couple has been done for a while and have been amicable for a while. At the end of the day, Kanye and Kim love each other immensely but knew it was time to call it quits. Their children are their number one priority and no matter what will maintain a positive relationship for them." The mom-of-four has obtained the services of celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser and is seeking joint and legal custody of North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Kardashian cited "irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split and the date of separation is listed as TBD." Fans felt this was something that was coming after West's presidential run. During a rally, he admitted that Kardashian was considering an abortion when she became pregnant with their first child North, and then took to Twitter to accuse Kardashian and her family of trying to lock him up. Kardashian eventually took to social media to request the couple's privacy and explained that her husband was in the middle of a bipolar episode that happened to be a big one at the time. However, it seems as if the couple never recovered from that and are now going their separate ways.