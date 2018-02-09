Photos Emerge Of Kim Kardashian During Grueling Training

Kim Kardashian West is staying her shape after those criticized bikini photos went viral. In some new paparazzi shots, we can see Kim’s workout routine in a variety on different phases.

In the photos, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is shown working out with a personal trainer near a Los Angeles stadium.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Kim Kardashian Gets Mom-Shamed for Recent Photo of Son Saint West

She’s wearing all-black workout attire, which includes athletic pants and a Lululemon-brand black sports bra. Kim’s long, black hair is seen pulled back in braids, which extends all the way down to her derrière.

While she works out often, these latest sessions said to be about improving her appearance after a recent photoshopping backlash.

Daily Mail reports that the reality-TV-star-turned-entrepreneur has been on a vigorous workout regimen since her appearance was harshly criticized earlier this year.

Her workout is shown in three main phases.

More: Here’s How Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Met, And It Involves Puppets

First her trainer assists her in performing chin-ups on some metal workout bars in the vicinity. Secondly, the pair is seen running up-and-down the stadium steps.

Lastly, she’s also shown performing some sort of strength exercise on a pole.

See more shots from the workout sessions below.

Photo Credit: Getty / Gotham