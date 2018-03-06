Kim Kardashian Shares Suggestive Instagram Photo That’s Igniting the Comments Section

Kim Kardashian’s Instagram fans are sounding off in the comments of one of the reality personality’s more sensual, yet bizarre posts on the social media platform.

The 37-year-old shared a close-up photo of her mouth in which she’s licking her fully glossed lips. The side of her face and her neck are visible in the cropped photo, as is her newly-dyed pink hair. She captioned the post with a simple lollipop emoji. Fans took to the comments section to express their confusion with the post, as well as applaud Kardashian for sharing an unedited photo.

“I don’t get it,” one person wrote beneath the photo.

“U just posting anything now Kim lol,” another fan wrote.

“LOVE that you haven’t edited this pic @kimkardashian,” someone else said, referring to the seemingly unedited pores and blackheads on her face.

“OMG Kim has flaws,” one fan joked, with another adding, “wtf kim has pores.”

“Up close imperfections are REAL!” another said.

“Least this shows everyone doesn’t technically have perfect skin. Love it,” wrote another.

“I actually admire her for this post. She’s just like every other woman with the same problems,” someone applauded. “Go Kim… I’m glad to see she’s not perfect it’s beautiful.”

Another agreed: “Her skin doesn’t have to be airbrushed, she’s a human… like the most of us.”

Kardashian has been sharing social media overload during her trip to Japan and even shared another stuck-out tongue pic on Saturday.

Clad in an unbuttoned black tuxedo jacket, matching slacks and a pair of clear blue heels, the KKW Beauty CEO stuck out her tongue and made a face while snapping a photo with her Kimoji-covered phone.

She simply captioned the her sassy photo with a tongue emoji.

Kardashian recently welcomed daughter Chicago via a surrogate with husband Kanye West, joining 4-year-old North and 2-year-old Saint, but the trio of kids didn’t get to accompany their mom on what appeared to be Khloé’s babymoon trip.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Kardashian “didn’t want to disrupt her children’s schedule” and choose to keep them at home in California.

Another insider said mom Kris Jenner was helping West care for the kids, while Kardashian was away.

“Kim is a working mom. She has work obligations like working moms do,” the source explained. “The Tokyo trip is a working trip and not kid-friendly.”

“She loves being a mom,” the source continued, adding that Kardashian “also feels lucky that Kris is able to help out while she works.”