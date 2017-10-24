Kim Kardashian Flaunts Tight Tummy in Her ‘Most Relaxing Birthday Trip’ Selfie

Kim Kardashian showed off her toned tummy in a new Instagram Story after her “most relaxing birthday trip” to the Amangiri resort in Utah.

Kardashian celebrated her 37th birthday on Saturday with a “super low key” day. Of course, after the trip, she shared photos with her 103 million Instagram followers.

The photos showed Kardashian wearing a beige sports bra, baring her stomach. The next photo showed her with a different top on.

Kardashian likely wanted to show off the fact that she’s lost weight, reaching her goal weight of 115 lbs. After she gave birth to her second son with Kanye West, it took her five months to lose all the weight she gained during the pregnancy. She reached 135 pounds in May 2016.

She has been on the Atkins diet (which she promoted on Twitter in 2016). The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s nutritionist, Colette Heimowitz, told Elle last year that Kardashian stayed on the diet while pregnant and breastfeeding.

“The beauty about Atkins is that it meets all the nutritional requirements you need post-pregnancy and for pregnancy because you’re eating adequate protein, you’re eating healthy fats, and high-fiber carbohydrates, and some fruits and nuts, and a wide variety of protein. You don’t have to do low-calorie,” Heimowitz said.

Kardashian and West are expecting their third child via a surrogate. The couple announced in September that they are expecting a baby girl. A source told People Magazine that the couple is “super adamant” that their surrogate keeps a strict diet.

On Monday, Kardahsian hinted that the surrogate is expecting twins. “Anyone know who makes the best double stroller? Not a tiny compact one but regular size,” she wrote.