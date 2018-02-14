Kim Kardashian Reigns as ‘Princess’ in Throwback Snap

Kim Kardashian often posts throwback photos, and her most recent shot brought her back to her club days.

The reality personality took to Instagram this week to post a shot of herself from 2007, donning a light-colored dress encrusted with rhinestones, sparkling earrings and a matching crown.

“I found this picture from 2007 of the first club I ever hosted!” Kardashian shared in the caption. “It was at @taolasvegas & was a princess theme!”

These days, Kardashian doesn’t hit up the clubs quite as much, as she’s busy running her cosmetics company, KKW Beauty, and being a mom to her three kids, North, Saint and Chicago, who she shares with husband Kanye West.

North recently helped her mom out with her Instagram account, snapping a photo of Kardashian as the makeup mogul stood in front of the mirror, covering her chest with her arms and wearing an undone bra and a pair of leggings.

Kardashian instantly received criticism for the photo, which she wrote in the caption was taken by North. The photo is also likely an older shot, as Kardashian’s currently blonde tresses are brown in the snap.

While it’s the mom of three’s choice to parent her kids as she sees fit, the Internet naturally had some choice words for Kardashian about letting her daughter snap a nearly-topless photo of the reality personality.

“I wonder how many people would get social services called on them if this was anyone else but Kim K?? This is subpar parenting,” one user wrote.

Kardashian did have plenty of supporters, however.

“Being comfortable with your body around your kids is a great thing, it teaches them to be secure with their own bodies,” one person noted.

Added another, “I think that’s beautiful that her daughter can take a picture of her beautiful mom!”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kimkardashian