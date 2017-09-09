Kim Kardashian Addresses Baby No. 3 Surrogate Reports

Kim Kardashian has broken her silence after hearing rumors surrounding her family.

While at New York Fashion Week, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member addresses the reports that she’s expecting a third child via surrogate.

The mother of two spoke about the headlines to E! News at Harper’s BAZAAR event celebrating “ICONS by Carine Roitfeld.”

“I’ve definitely seen a lot of things, we’ve never confirmed anything,” she shared. “So, I think when we’re ready to talk about it we will, and I think it’s super invasive when people are just… So many details out there, and like I’ve never heard this, I’ve never heard this. Like whatever. We have not confirmed it, and that’s that. I’ll let you know when we’re ready.”

It has been reported that Kardashian and her husband Kanye West have hired a married African-American woman in her late 20s to carry their third child. A source added that the woman has two young sons and is also a college graduate. She is also reportedly in excellent physical shape, which helps with a smooth pregnancy.

The surrogate is reportedly due in late January.

“The entire family is over the moon. Kim had been looking for a surrogate for months until recently when she found the perfect candidate,” a source told People of the Kardashian clan.

Kardashian and West are also parents to son Saint, 21 months, and daughter North, 4.