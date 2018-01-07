Kim Kardashian Teases Her Next Hair Transformation

Kim Kardashian is changing her look up once again!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians celeb teased another hair transformation on Instagram stories, showing her ‘hair artist’ Chris Appleton styling long extensions from ChaViv Hair by Violet Teriti.

Kardashian has been rocking a sleek silver bob in 2018, changing things up from her long platinum locks through part of 2017.

The extensions, surprisingly enough, might be a more manageable hairstyle than her blonde do.

In December, the KKW Beauty CEO tweeted a message of frustration with the bleaching process required to maintain her hairstyle.

“Spent the last few days bleaching my roots (we do it in stages so it doesn’t break off),” she wrote. “OMG. 13 hours & still going. This blonde is very high maintenance. Love you [Chris Appleton[ but getting over this.”

Thirteen hours on hair coloring is definitely a lot, but Kardashian knew what she was getting into in September when she originally went blonde.

“I was so scared that my hair would get ruined,” she told PEOPLE about her transformation. “It took about 12 hours for the first round of dyeing my hair – we definitely took our time with it so it wouldn’t get damaged,” she explained. ‘Then, we did another 5-hour session. In the end, so worth it.”

Kardashian and her rapper husband Kanye West are getting ready to welcome a new baby to the family, via a surrogate, soon, so keeping her beauty routine as bare bones as possible might be a good move for the mother of two.

Kardashian recently told Entertainment Tonight that surrogacy has been much harder for her than carrying her son Saint and daughter North, despite the health issues she had during both pregnancies.

“You know, it is really different,” she said. “Anyone that says or thinks it is just the easy way out is just completely wrong. I think it is so much harder to go through it this way, because you are not really in control. And, you know, obviously you pick someone that you completely trust and that you have a good bond and relationship with, but it is still … knowing that I was able to carry my first two babies and not, you know, my baby now, it’s hard for me. So, it’s definitely a harder experience than I anticipated just in the control area.”

Photo credit: Getty Images / Taylor Hill