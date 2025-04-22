Justin Bieber Smoking Next to 15-Year-Old Brother at Coachella Sparks Fan Concern

Fans remain concerned about Justin Bieber. The “Baby” singer’s behavior has sparked questions about his mental state in recent months and after he was spotted recently during Coachella weekend smoking next to a 15-year-old, concerns are rapidly growing.

PEOPLE reports the new father of one was seemingly smoking weed next to his teenage brother. The moment was captured in a fan video and shared to X, formerly Twitter.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bieber is seen shirtless and dancing in a crowd with the alleged marijuana holder in his mouth. The camera then pans as he moves to the right and ends up next to his brother Jaxon. The singer has four siblings: Jaxon and sisters Allie, Jazmyn and Bay.

His wife, Hailey Baldwin Bieber, places her hands on Jaxon’s back and he begins to walk in the other direction, away from Bieber. The singer continues dancing in another shot.

His inner circle is also reportedly worried about him. A source told the outlet that sources within his circle revealed: “He is facing a lot of different demons right now. He is making some really poor decisions lately, further impacting friendships, money, and business. People are worried about him.”

A separate source recently told The Hollywood Reporter that the “Never Say Never” singer was “lost” and in debt after cancelling a tour in 2022. His rep denied the claims, telling PEOPLE in a statement: “This is just clickbait stupidity based on unnamed — and clearly ill-informed — ‘sources,’ disappointed that they no longer work with Justin.”

They added, “As Justin forges his own way forward, these unnecessary stories and inaccurate assumptions will continue. But, they won’t deter him from staying committed to following the right path.”

Bieber and his supermodel wife have reportedly been having issues. They share a son, Jack Blues Bieber, who is 7 months old.