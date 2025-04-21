‘Euphoria’ Star Jacob Elordi Planned Hiatus From Acting—Until He Received This Major Movie Offer

Fans were about to see the last of Euphoria star Jacob Elordi for a while, until Saltburn director Emerald Fennell stepped in.

In a new interview with IndieWire, the actor said he was planning an extended hiatus until the director asked him to star in her adaptation of Wuthering Heights.

“I was really lucky,” he said. “I was going to take a break for a while, and then Emerald just very simply texted me, and you can’t run from that text.”

The film, based on Emily Brontë’s classic 1847 novel, will see Elordi play anti-hero Heathcliff opposite Margot Robbie. The actress will appear as protagonist Catherine Earnshaw.

Elordi said Robbie is “incredible in the film, she’s a livewire. I’m so, so excited for people to see it. She’s a beautiful actor and she gave so, so much.”

The Australian actor rose to prominence for his role in Netflix’s The Kissing Booth series, where he played bad boy Noah Flynn. Shortly after, he was cast as the troubled, villainous quarterback Nate Jacobs in HBO’s smash hit teen drama Euphoria. That series made him a household name.

Since then, Elordi has alternated between smaller films and bigger studio fare, like when he starred as Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla, or his starring role in Paul Schrader’s independent drama Oh, Canada. He will next appear as Frankenstein’s monster in Guillermo del Toro’s reimagining of Frankenstein, set to release later this year.