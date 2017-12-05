Kim Kardashian Attacked as ‘Rat’ on Instagram

You may recall that last year, Kim Kardashian ignited a firestorm of drama between herself, husband Kanye West and Taylor Swift after Swift claimed to have disapproved of a line in West’s song “Famous” that reads, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex.”

Now, Kardashian has set things off once again after sharing a seemingly inexplicable #tbt referencing the music video for the song, in which a nude wax figure of Swift was seen lying next to West in bed.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kardashian used Instagram Monday to share a snap of an exhibit that was set up last year to mimic the video, which Swift fans immediately took to be a jab at the pop star. The wax figures of Swift and West are clearly visible in the shot, which Kardashian captioned, “famous.”

After the makeup mogul posted the photo, Swift’s fans immediately began swarming the comments section with rat emojis. Last year when the drama first unfolded, commenters began referring to Swift as a snake, a narrative she has since reclaimed with her latest album, Reputation. In the comments on Kardashian’s photo, Swift’s fans explained that snakes eat rats, hence the rat emojis now covering the reality personality’s Instagram.

The emojis are also appearing on many of Kardashian’s other photos, although the 37-year-old has blocked the snake emoji from her account.

Last year, after Swift released a statement saying that she “cautioned [West] about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message,” Kardashian released a recording of a phone call between Swift and West in which Swift approves the line. Swift later wrote in a now-deleted post that she was never made aware of the line “I made that b— famous.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kimkardashian