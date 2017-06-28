Kim Kardashian Steps Up Her Selfie Game With New Photo In Tokyo

No matter where she goes, Kim Kardashian is always certain to turn heads and make headlines with her outfits. Currently, she’s in Japan and some new selfies she shared on Snapchat prove that she’s still a fashion force to be reckoned with.

In the first photo, Kim is rocking what appears to be a black kimono with a deep, plunging neckline and a long slit up the front.

Videos by PopCulture.com

There are some visible patterns adorning it, however, it’s difficult to make out what they are. Possibly a Japanese floral design.

Another selfie that Kim shared showed off a style more common with what we’re used to seeing from her.

Up Next: The Kardashian Clan Shares Family Photos Celebrating Kanye West’s Birthday

In it, she donned a pair of gray tights over a tan, sparkling bodysuit, and a pair of strapped heels.

This snap also featured her husband, rapper Kanye West. As reported by The Daily Mail, the couple is in Japan as part of a global birthday trip to celebrate Kanye turning 40.

Recently, Kim and Kanye launched a new children’s clothing line called Calabasas clothing.

Which makes sense considering they both put a significant emphasis on fashion and they have two kids themselves.

The power couple had several rocky months last year, due to Kanye having to be hospitalized for exhaustion after some bizarre public meltdowns, and Kim being held at gunpoint and robbed in Paris.

More: Watch The Exact Moment Kim Kardashian Hears About Kanye West’s Mental Breakdown

Even so, they are reportedly doing well now. A source close to them said, “Kanye couldn’t stop talking about his wife recently, calling her the sweetest thing. Kim and Kanye are in a great place. They are just so happy. He’s doing really great.” It’s wonderful to hear and see that their relationship is strong and healthy.

Photo Credit: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin