Kim Kardashian’s Former Assistant Shares Cryptic Post After Parting Ways With the Star

Soon after parting ways with Kim Kardashian, former assistant Stephanie Shepherd may be throwing shade at her former employer.

News broke that Kardashian and Shepherd were no longer working together after four years together on Nov. 18, just weeks after the E! star confronted her assistant about being too “wifey” with sister Kourtney Kardashian on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Less than two weeks later, Shepherd posted a quote to her Instagram story that many think may be about her former employer.

“Self care isn’t always Lush bath bombs & $20 face masks. Sometimes, it’s going to bed @ 8PM or letting go of a bad friend. It’s forgiving yourself for not meeting your impossible standards & understanding you are worth it. Self care isn’t always a luxury but a mean[s] for survival,” she wrote on her Instagram story.