Kim Kardashian Slams Critics of Her Family’s Absence at Caitlyn Jenner’s Reality Show Exit

Caitlyn Jenner was eliminated from I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here in a double elimination on Friday, and fans quickly noticed that none of the former Olympian’s famous family members were on set to greet her after the elimination. Instead, Jenner flew home with friend Sophia Hutchins.

Kim Kardashian addressed the situation on Twitter on Tuesday, Dec. 10, tweeting that “NO ONE from I’m A Celeb even reached out and asked for letters, appearances or anything from any Kardashians or Jenners.”

She also referenced Jenner’s son Brandon Jenner, who explained the absence on Instagram. “Honestly, nobody reached out to set it up,” Brandon told one fan, according to Just Jared. “I think it might have been a ‘storyline’ the producers wanted to fabricate in order to get more empathy for Caitlyn. That’s how that kind of TV works.”

After her elimination, Jenner spent some time in Australia with Hutchins, sharing on her Instagram Story that the 23-year-old was waiting for her.

“Just got out of the jungle and actually getting hair and makeup done, and boy do I need it — haven’t had it in weeks,” Jenner said. “But, when I came out of the jungle, had a lot of friends there, but I had a big surprise when I got to the hotel.”

She soon headed home to the States, where she was greeted by a number of balloons set up by her youngest children, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

“Thank you my baby’s [Kendall], [Kylie],” Caitlyn shared on Instagram next to a photo of the decorations.

Prior to that, the reality star shared a photo with her castmates and wrote, “All my jungle mates are out of the jungle!! Couldn’t have made it as long as I did without them. Thank you all!!”

The Kardashian family previously received criticism from the show’s fans during the episode where contestants received care packages from home. Instead of messages from her family, Jenner received a note from her two dogs, which said, “Love you, stay strong.”

