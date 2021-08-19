Kim Kardashian's Sisters Kourtney and Khloe Call Her out on Claims She Doesn't Drink or Party

✖

Kim Kardashian may want to deny her party girl past, but her sisters aren't going to let her rewrite history. Kim shared a throwback on Instagram of herself and her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, at a college party at the University of Arizona. "College Years Baby!!!" she wrote. "University of Arizona single handedly stopped me from turning into a wild party girl. I remember visiting Kourt on campus and being her designated driver. I hated all of the wild parties so much that I stayed home and never wanted to drink or party EVER…so thank you U of A. I was never a student there but u shaped my life more than you know."

Her younger sister, Khloe Kardashian, commented on the photo, saying "I was there that night too b----." Not only that, but Khloe shared a different photo from that weekend that included all three of them. "Thanks Keeks! Ummmm, hello!! I was there too! I know I was smiling on the inside," she wrote in her caption. Kourtney also challenged Kim's memory of their time in Arizona, sharing the original post on her Instagram Story with her version of events. "Ummmm not me! I remember 14 people squeezing into our car I was driving or was it [Khloe Kardashian] Blasting Eminem! Bar fight. Broken Jaw! That's about it for this weekend in AZ," she wrote.

Kourtney's experience at the University of Arizona came after the Poosh founder began her secondary education at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas before transferring west, where she graduated with a major in theater arts and a minor in Spanish. Kourt previously admitted to Us Weekly that she "failed two classes in college because [she] was too nervous to give speeches," and while she initially applied to law school, ultimately decided not to go.

Kim, on the other hand, briefly attended Pierce College in Los Angeles but never graduated, and Khloé attended Marymount High School like her sisters, but only for a short time. After Kim and Kourtney left Marymount following Khloé's ninth-grade year, the Good American co-founder said in an essay on her personal app she "struggled really hard in school" because she felt like she had "no one to be with." Forging her parents' signature to enroll in Alexandria Academy, dad Robert Kardashian was "livid," but thought all the effort she had put into being accepted meant something.

"Alexandria Academy is not at-home, you go to a school, and there are tutors that give you individual attention. I needed that," she continued. "I really did not know one person there. I knew college wasn't for me, and I graduated from Alexandria with honors — which I never would've done in a traditional school."